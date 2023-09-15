Bryan Man And The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office Enter One Plea Agreement Covering Ten Cases

A 22 year old Bryan man and the Brazos County district attorney’s office reach a plea agreement on ten criminal cases that took place between October of 2018 and October of 2021.

Julius Howard was sentenced to a total of five years after admitting to two felony assaults…including hitting a detention officer in the jaw, and three drug charges…including being caught with 370 methamphetamine pills and several packages of T-H-C.

Howard also admitted to burglary of a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest, and failing to identify himself.