Bryan Man And Brazos County District Attorney’s Office Enter Plea Agreement Covering 17 Charges In 13 Cases

A Bryan man and the Brazos County district attorney’s office reach a plea agreement covering 17 charges in 13 cases.

28 year old Jordan Candee was sentenced to ten years for kicking a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy while he was being arrested in May of last year.

The deal also covers an August 2019 arrest after Candee struck one Bryan police officer in the face and a second BPD officer in the shoulder.

In all, the punishment involves eight felony and nine misdemeanor charges, covering five felony and eight misdemeanor cases.

Candee, who has been in jail since his May 2021 arrest, filed a civil lawsuit in Brazos County district court against the sheriff’s office, BPD, and two BPD officers seeking dismissal of all criminal charges and $50,000 dollars in damages. That lawsuit, filed in July 2021, was dismissed in February 2022 because “a state court does not have jurisdiction to preside over a Federal complaint.”

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Jordan Candee was sentenced to 10 years in prison for Assault on a Peace Officer in the 272nd District Court on May 19, 2022.

On May 6, 2021, the defendant kicked a Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy while the defendant was being arrested. The defendant lied about his identity and had an active warrant for his arrest at the time of the assault. The defendant yelled profanities and threats to law enforcement officers during and after the arrest.

Prior to the Assault on Peace Officer on May 6, 2021, the defendant was arrested on August 6, 2019 for the same offense when he struck a Bryan police officer in the face and another Bryan police officer in the shoulder.

In the time between the two separate assaults on peace officers, the defendant committed a Family Violence Assault, three Violations of a Protective Order involving two different victims, and a Theft of Property $750-$2,500.

On June 30, 2019, a neighbor called 911 after she witnessed the defendant push his girlfriend into a brick pillar during a verbal argument. The victim had a large scrape to her lower back due to the impact.

In addition to the assault from June 2019, the defendant attempted to make contact with an ex-girlfriend in violation of a protective order.

The defendant was sentenced to 180 days in jail for each of the Class A misdemeanor offenses.

In 2014, the defendant was placed on probation for Theft. The defendant’s probation was revoked due to new arrests and failure to comply with conditions of probation. The defendant was sentenced to 80 days in jail following his failure to comply with probation.

The defendant’s violent behavior towards intimate partners and law enforcement shows his disregard for the safety of others and the law.