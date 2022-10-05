Bryan Man Admits To Fourth DWI Conviction

A Bryan man is headed to prison after admitting to his fourth DWI conviction.

57 year old George Binford was sentenced to seven years for a blood alcohol level that was more than three times the legal limit at .257.

Binford was arrested in August of 2020 after a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy drove upon Binford’s stopped vehicle in the middle of the road at two in the morning and found the driver slouched over the driver’s seat with the vehicle still in drive.

Binford’s prior DWI convictions were in Brazos, Burleson, and Grimes counties.