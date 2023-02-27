Bryan Man Accused Of Third January Armed Robbery

A Bryan man in jail on charges of participating in two armed robberies in Bryan on January 27 is now accused of an armed robbery in College Station on January 19.

College Station police received a tip from a witness who identified 17 year old Daniel Salazar-Rivera after his arrest for the Bryan robberies.

The CSPD arrest report states that Rivera held up a woman at gunpoint at her College Station apartment and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Rivera has been in jail since January 27, when he and a second man were arrested by Bryan police for robberies that took place behind Jane Long school and north of Henderson Park.

As of February 27, Rivera remains held in lieu of bonds totaling $127,000 dollars.

Online jail records show that holds from the Texas Department of Juvenile Justice at the time Rivera was booked have been removed.