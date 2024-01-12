Bryan ISD To Apply For Unexpected State Grant Money To Comply With New Campus Safety Regulations

Bryan ISD school board members give the green light to administrators to apply for more than $2 million dollars in unexpected grant money from the state.

Board members were told during Monday’s (January 8) meeting that administrators learned just before Christmas break that the district could apply for money from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for money to go towards meeting new campus safety requirements.

Board president Julie Harlin said this was a way for the state to help pay for what was an unfunded mandate.

Assistant superintendent Kevin Beesaw says the money can be applied to qualifying expenses between June of 2022 and July of 2025, to pay for among other things…fencing, electric door openers, two way radios, and silent panic alarms.

Beesaw said if BISD receives TEA money, it can also go towards reimbursing expenses from bond issues.

