Bryan ISD Tells Parents That An Armed Campus Security Officer Is Fired After Leaving Their Gun In The Nurse’s Bathroom

Bryan ISD notified parents at Johnson elementary school why an armed security officer was fired on Tuesday (March 6).

A B-I-S-D spokesman tells WTAW News that the guard left their duty belt containing a gun in the bathroom of the nurse’s office.

The duty belt was found by an employee, the gun remained in its holster and the gun was never handled by a student.

The guard was employed by a private security company hired by Bryan I-S-D.

The school district official told us that a new security officer is already in place at Johnson.

And district officials say they will be reviewing and reinforcing safety protocols with their third party providers.

Statement from Bryan ISD to WTAW News:

Earlier today at Johnson Elementary, an armed campus security officer left their duty belt unattended in the nurse’s office bathroom. The duty belt was found by a staff member and the weapon was never handled by a student. The weapon remained securely holstered.

Each private security officer on a Bryan ISD elementary campus is assigned through TNT Security Solutions. Bryan ISD appreciates TNT’s swift action regarding today’s incident. They have informed us that the security officer involved has since been terminated. Additionally, a new security officer is already in place at Johnson Elementary School. Bryan ISD appreciates that a representative from TNT Solutions immediately met with our Superintendent and our Assistant Director of Safety and Security to review our safety and security procedures.

The safety and security of Bryan ISD students, staff, and visitors remains the district’s top priority. As a result of this incident, Bryan ISD will be reviewing and reinforcing the safety protocols with contracted armed security officers within the district.