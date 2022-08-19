Bryan ISD Students, Teachers, Nurses, And A School Resource Officer Are Recognized For Saving The Life Of A Bryan High Student

Recognition was given during Monday night’s Bryan ISD school board meeting for the lifesaving efforts of a student last March.

Bryan High associate principal Chantel Hluchan said a student collapsed in a restroom.

Classmates went to get teachers. Two teachers were involved in getting and using an automated external defibrillator…better known as an A-E-D…on the student who was unresponsive and did not have a pulse.

One school nurse performed C-P-R for almost nine minutes, and a second nurse and a school resource officer alternated chest compressions.

The student, who was hospitalized, returned to campus 26 days later.

