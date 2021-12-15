Bryan ISD School Board Takes The Next Steps In Drafting The Job Description Of The Next Superintendent

Bryan ISD school board members agree this week to take the first step recommended by their consultant in the search for the district’s next superintendent.

Butch Felkner of the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) says one component is getting an online survey posted on BISD’s website by the end of the week and continue through January 20.

Felkner also recommended holding in-person meets with community members, students, and employees on January 12 and 13.

The input received online and in-person will go towards composing a job description.

Click below for comments from Butch Felkner during the December 13, 2021 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

