Bryan ISD School Board Supports A Proposed $300 Million Dollar Expansion By FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

The biocorridor’s largest employer is one of two finalists to grow again. A $300 million dollar project from FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB) would be on Bryan ISD property.

BISD board members Monday night unanimously approved submitting a request to the state comptroller’s office to limit the property value increase.

FDB’s local chief operating officer Gerry Farrell says the project, to expand production of vaccines and gene therapies, would create 150 technical jobs with an average annual salary of $80,000 dollars.

The biocorridor is competing with FDB’s facility in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 138,000 square foot building.

Also speaking on behalf of what was nicknamed “Operation Flag Ship” was the president of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation (BVEDC), Matt Prochaska, and Bryan ISD assistant superintendent Kevin Beesaw.

Click HERE to read and download the FDB presentation that was provided by Bryan ISD.

Click HERE To read and download the BVEDC presentation.

Click below for comments from the July 19, 2021 Bryan ISD school board meeting. Speakers were Kevin Beesaw, Matt Prochaska, and Gerry Farrell.

Listen to “Bryan ISD school board supports a possible $300 million dollar expansion of the biocorridor's FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies plant” on Spreaker.