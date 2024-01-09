Bryan ISD School Board Members Still Discussing Options For The 2024-25 School Year Calendar

Those who have an interest in next year’s Bryan ISD school calendar will be getting a chance to participate in a survey.

What choices may be available, are still undecided following a school board discussion that took place on Monday (January 8).

What is up in the air, is whether to continue BISD’s full week off in October which began last year.

A compromise offered by board president Julie Harlin was to split five days off over two weeks…beginning with a Thursday and Friday then resuming the following Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Newly elected BISD board member Joel Bryan preferred a Monday through Friday period, which would take advantage of using the weekends before and after the break.

The BISD board’s senior member, David Stasny, was opposed to bringing back a week long fall break.

Discussion will continue this Thursday (January 11) during meetings of BISD’s calendar and districtwide educational improvement committees.

