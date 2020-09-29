Bryan ISD School Board Members Receive Bond Updates

The Bryan ISD school board’s September 21st meeting included updates on the $12 million dollar bond issue passed by voters last year and the $175 million package voters are being asked to approve in this November’s general election.

Click HERE to read and download the 2019 and 2020 bond update presentation from the September 21, 2020 BISD board meeting.

BISD chief of staff Ginger Carrabine reported savings from projects financed by last year’s bond issue has reached almost $400,000 dollars.

Carrabine also reported state law requires ballot language that states there will be a tax increase, even though the BISD bond issue will not raise the district’s property tax rate.

Superintendent Christie Whitbeck says the bond question is the last item on the November ballot.

Responding to a voter question about why a bond issue is necessary, Dr. Whitbeck said over 90 percent of BISD’s annual budget is spent on people and operating district buildings.

Board members were told they can promote passing the bond issue but not employees. Carrabine said administrators have met with BISD employees about information that can be shared with the public.

Click HERE to be directed to Bryan ISD’s bond website.

Click below for comments from Ginger Carrabine and Christie Whitbeck from Bryan ISD’s webstream of the September 21, 2020 school board meeting.