Bryan ISD School Board Members Learn The Mascot And Colors Of The New Sadberry Intermediate School

Preparations continue for the first group of fifth graders attending Bryan ISD’s new Sadberry Intermediate school.

Principal Alfred Scott shared at this week’s school board meeting, the process of selecting school colors and the mascot.

Both reflect the school’s namesake, O.W. Sadberry Sr., who was the principal of BISD’s former Booker T. Washington elementary school from 1949 through 1970.

The Sadberry school colors, royal blue and white, where the colors at Booker T. Washington.

Scott said there was no school mascot at Booker T. Washington. He said former students recalled principal Sadberry’s studies at Tuskegee Institute and his love of the Tuskegee Airmen. That is what led to the decision to choose Mustangs as the mascot of the new intermediate school, because the Tuskegee aviators flew P-51 Mustangs.

Joining Scott for the update were principal Sadberry’s daughter, Halcyon Watkins, and great-grandson Anthony Neal.

Incoming students from Bonham and Navarro elementary schools and their parents are invited to Sadberry’s “Intermediate Night” on February 16 at 6 p.m. at Bonham.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the January 17, 2023 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Click below for comments from the January 17, 2023 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Listen to “Bryan ISD school board members learn the mascot and colors of the new New Sadberry Intermediate School” on Spreaker.