Bryan ISD School Board Members Hear The Results Of A Surprise State Security Inspection…Some In Public And Some In Private

Bryan ISD school board members hear the results of surprise security inspections by state officials at five locations.

BISD’s assistant security director, Rich Himmel, said one undisclosed campus was unable to provide documentation.

Himmel did not share in public any of the locations of the inspections.

BISD superintendent Ginger Carrabine said a log was missing that would have provided documentation.

Carrabine also brought up inspectors finding compliance with locked exterior and interior doors that meets state laws and BISD policies.

Board members received the rest of the inspection report behind closed doors.

Click below to hear comments from the November 6, 2023 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Listen to “Bryan ISD school board receives results of surprise state security inspections…some in public, some in private” on Spreaker.