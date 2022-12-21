Bryan ISD School Board Members Award Construction Contract And Announce Groundbreaking Date For The Haliburton Complex

Groundbreaking is scheduled January 19 on Bryan ISD’s complex combining buses, maintenance, food service, central distribution, custodial. and records operations.

That is after BISD board members during their December 15 special meeting awarded a $34.5 million dollar construction contract.

It is a $10 million dollar increase since voters three years ago approved replacing only the transportation facility.

The recommendation to board members was to not delay the project in order for the costs of materials and labor to go down.

Board members were also told that there is $5 million dollars in contingency money from November 2019 bond issue.

Completion, subject to the weather and supply chain issues, is projected in June of 2024.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the December 15, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the December 15, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.