Bryan ISD School Board Learns The Results Of A State Security Inspection

Bryan ISD school board members were told this week that state inspectors were at an unidentified campus last week conducting a safety check as required by new regulations following the mass shooting in Uvalde.

BISD’s maintenance and operations director Ron Clary said inspectors found an undisclosed problem, and that a correction was made on the same day of the state inspection.

While Clary expects more inspections before the end of this semester, he told board members that ongoing safety training involves all BISD employees, not just educators and administrators.

The board also heard from one of BISD’s school leadership directors, Crystal Goodman, about safety training.

Click below for comments from Ron Clary and Crystal Goodman from the October 3, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Listen to “Bryan ISD school board learns the results of a recent state security inspection” on Spreaker.