Bryan ISD School Board Hires New Principal After Public Speakers Call For Hiring Principals “Of Color”

Bryan ISD school board members Monday night approved the superintendent’s recommendation to hire a new principal for next year at Bowen elementary.

According to superintendent Ginger Carrabine, Kim Hendry Guess is a Bryan High graduate who is currently an assistant principal at Rayburn intermediate.

The hiring came after several people during public comments called for hiring a principal who was not White.

One of the public speakers, Bishop Maurice Green Jr., who is Black, said his daughter in law, who did not get an interview with BISD, is a principal in Omaha Nebraska. Green said “Let’s hire somebody that looks like them, that talk like them, that look like grandmamma, that look like their mother”.

Another public speaker, Donna Druery, is a Black woman who said she left BISD as an assistant principal because “of a lack of opportunity and upward mobility for individuals of color.”

According to the Texas Education Agency, 19 percent of Bryan ISD students are White, 18 percent are Black, and almost 60 percent are Hispanic.

