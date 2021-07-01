Bryan ISD School Board Hires A New Principal At Navarro Elementary

The Bryan ISD school board held a special meeting Thursday, where trustees hired a new principal at Navarro elementary.

Kathy Riley was Navarro’s assistant principal the last three years.

Riley takes over for Sara Rueda, who was moved to the principal’s position at Davila middle school last month.

That was one of three topics discussed during a 15 minute executive session. The agenda also included “Discuss Issues Pertaining to Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of a Public Officer or Employee” and “Discuss Issues Related to the Purchase, Exchange, Lease, or Value of Real Property”.

News release from Bryan ISD:

The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved Kathy Riley as Principal of Navarro Elementary School at their meeting on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Riley has worked in public education for over 20 years, spending the last three years as the assistant principal at Navarro.

Prior to that, she spent nine years as the elementary math coordinator at Fort Bend ISD, a school district with 50 elementary school campuses.

“”I am honored to be named the new principal at Navarro Elementary,” Riley said. “I will continue the amazing job of the principals that have come before me. Navarro has amazing staff, students and families that support the motto of ‘Children First. Always!’ We will continue to grow and build a community that encourages and strives for excellence.”

During her time as assistant principal, Riley worked closely with the teachers and staff at Navarro to build on the campus’s culture of academic success and strong parent engagement.

“Kathy Riley’s instructional background and experience have perfectly positioned her to take over as the next principal of Navarro Elementary School,” said Bryan ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck. “It was very evident by feedback from the Navarro staff that she is well-respected and I am confident in her ability to continue leading the campus in a positive direction.”

Riley replaces Sara Rueda, who was approved last month as the principal of Davila Middle School.

About the Hire:

Kathy Riley holds a BBA in Accounting from Texas A&M University, a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Houston Downtown, and a principal certification from Lamar University.

She began her career in education teaching math and science at the fourth, fifth and sixth grade levels in Fort Bend ISD. Following that, she served as a middle school math specialist for a year before taking over as the elementary math coordinator for Fort Bend ISD for nine years.

In 2018 she returned to Aggieland, taking the position as assistant principal at Navarro Elementary School.