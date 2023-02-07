Bryan ISD School Board Faces More Obstacles In Building The District’s New Auxiliary Services Complex

There are new snags between the Bryan ISD school district and the city of Bryan regarding the construction of BISD’s new auxiliary services center in west Bryan.

BISD officials told the city council and the planning and zoning commission last year that among the reasons for not building the complex farther away from the intersection of Leonard Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway, is the $2.2 million dollar cost of extending Viva Road. Now, the city is requiring BISD to agree to build the road extension.

The city’s proposed agreement requires BISD to reserve the right of way, but defers the start of construction to whenever the city determines the road is needed. When that happens, BISD would have two years to build the road.

The city’s proposed agreement was on the agenda for Monday’s BISD board meeting. The board did not bring up that agreement following a 90 minute executive session.

Instead, a motion was approved supporting unidentified recommendations from their lawyer regarding an undisclosed agenda item that will be brought up at their next meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the city of Bryan’s proposed interlocal agreement with Bryan ISD.

In addition to the city’s proposed agreement, is the participation in this issue of the Bryan ISD’s newest board member. Leo Gonzalez also chairs the Bryan planning and zoning commission. And Gonzalez voted against BISD’s rezoning request for the auxiliary services center. Gonzalez was not part of Monday’s BISD board executive session. That followed an exchange with board president Julie Harlin, who cited an opinion from the Texas attorney general’s office.

Dr. Harlin also said that the city of Bryan might not issue permits for the project. A city of Bryan spokeswoman tells WTAW News that no permits have been denied and no permits have been issued. That is because the city has received incomplete plans from Bryan ISD that are currently being reviewed.

Click below to hear comments from the February 6, 2023 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Listen to “New snags in Bryan ISD's construction of its auxiliary services center” on Spreaker.