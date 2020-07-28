Bryan ISD School Board Extends The Superintendent’s Contract

Bryan school district superintendent Christie Whitbeck is under contract through 2025.

An extension totaling five years was approved at the July 20 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

There was no public discussion by board members or Dr. Whitbeck before or after the motion made by board member Doug Wunneburger.

The unanimous vote gave the board president and the district’s lawyer to finalize the contract.

Whitbeck began her fourth year with BISD in April.

