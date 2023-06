Bryan ISD superintendent Ginger Carrabine, who finished her first year in that position in March, gets a contract extension.

The Bryan ISD school board at the end of Monday night’s meeting unanimously approved a one year extension that gives Carrabine a three year contract.

The motion also included modifying terms. A BISD spokesman tells WTAW News that the main change was the one year extension.

