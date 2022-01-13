Bryan ISD School Board Considering More Construction On Newly Acquired Land

Bryan ISD school board members expressed no opposition during Monday’s meeting to adding another $2 million dollars of new construction at recently acquired land on Leonard Road west of Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Formal action will be considered next Tuesday (January 18) to move BISD’s warehouse and food service operations to what will be the new home of the district’s transportation and maintenance complex.

BISD’s facilities director Paul Buckner says the consolidation would save the district 8,000 square feet of space.

Board member David Stasny says moving the district’s central distribution center and annex from along the freeway would free up that land for a future sale.

The only difference of opinion was whether to have a second set of loading docks to handle bulk food deliveries. Stasny wanted food unloading closer to freezers and coolers. Fran Duane did not see an issue of moving unloaded food 100 to 150 yards.

Next Tuesday’s vote is to approve schematic designs.

Multiple other steps have to be taken before construction would start this August on land BISD purchased from Blinn College.

Funding for what would become a nearly $35 million dollar project comes from the bond issue approved by BISD voters in November of 2020.

