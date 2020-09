Two contracts to repair one of the gyms at Bryan High were approved at this week’s Bryan ISD school board workshop meeting.

Chief financial officer Kevin Beesaw says insurance will cover both contracts.

The cost of replacing the floor in BHS gym one is about $146,000 dollars.

And the BISD board also awarded a contract of about $111,000 dollars to replace ceiling tile in the same gym.

Click below for comments from Kevin Beesaw during the September 8, 2020 Bryan ISD school board meeting.