Bryan ISD School Board Awards More Projects Funded From The 2020 Bond Issue

Bryan ISD school board members give the green light to more projects approved by voters in their November 2020 bond issue.

That includes the selection of an architect to oversee $9.5 million dollars of renovations at most BISD elementary campuses.

The district’s construction manager, Paul Buckner, said this applies to priority maintenance projects that includes renovating restrooms and making upgrades to accommodate the disabled.

The board also awarded contracts to build playground shade structures at Navarro and Crockett elementary schools. Construction is expected to start later this summer. There was no discussion before board approval as part of their consent agenda. No other details were provided at the board meeting or on the meeting agenda.

