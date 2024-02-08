Bryan ISD School Board Awards A $1 Million Dollar Fencing Contract Covering Six Campuses

Bryan ISD school board members approve spending $1 million dollars on fencing at six campuses to meet new state guidelines.

BISD’s construction projects manager Paul Buckner says weather permitting, the new fences will be installed by the time the new school year starts this August.

Campuses getting new fences are at Crockett, Johnson, Fannin, and Kemp elementaries, along with Rudder High School and the district’s career and technology center.

Funding for the new fences comes from an unidentified grant.

