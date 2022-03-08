Bryan ISD School Board Asked To Spend Almost $800,000 Dollars In Pandemic Grant Money For More Employee Training

Bryan ISD administrators get initial support from the school board Monday on the idea to spend almost $800,000 dollars in federal pandemic grant money for more employee training of addressing student behavior.

Formal action is expected later this month to acquire materials and bring in people to train principals, teachers, and paraprofessionals.

Interim superintendent Ginger Carrabine, who was among six BISD central office administrators speaking during a presentation, said in talking with colleagues across the nation they mentioned “everyone is trying to figure out the playbook for pandemic and how to work with students who were out of school a year and a half.”

Another speaker was the principal at M.C. Harris alternative school. Karen Kaspar, who has been part of the pilot demonstration of new materials that would be implemented next year, supports the purchase in order to reconnect students as well as educators.

Kaspar also said the concepts can be applied at traditional campuses, BISD’s alternative schools, and those who educate young people at Brazos County’s juvenile detention center.

Like Bryan ISD’s promotion of their “Essential Eight” program, board president Mark McCall wants this shared with the community.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the March 7, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the March 7, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.