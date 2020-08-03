Bryan ISD School Board Approves Spending 2019 Bond Issue Savings Over Holding A Separate Bond Issue For Performing Arts Center Projects

The Bryan school board approved spending more than $420,000 dollars in upgrades at the district’s two performing arts centers (PAC).

Most of the money is going to the PAC next to Stephen F. Austin middle school to replace a 50 year old curtain rigging system.

The money is coming from savings generated from prior projects funded by a BISD bond issue in 2019.

Originally, funding was contingent on voters passing a bond issue this November.

Administrators said a new state law required a separate bond issue. That is something superintendent Christie Whitbeck will ask lawmakers to change next year.

BISD fine arts director Pat Corbett says he’s been told the replacement will be finished prior to Thanksgiving break. Corbett says that will be before the crush of holiday programs, should the programs take place due to the pandemic.

Click below for comments from the July 13, 2020 Bryan ISD school board meeting. Speakers include BISD chief financial officer Kevin Beesaw, superintendent Christie Whitbeck, fine arts director Pat Corbett, chief of staff Ginger Carrabine, and school board members Julie Harlin and David Stasny.

Listen to “Bryan ISD school board pays for performing arts center repairs with savings from 2019 bond issue instead of holding a separate bond issue” on Spreaker.