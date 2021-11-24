Bryan ISD School Board Approves Second Round Of Improvements For Rudder High School’s Performing Arts Center

A second round of improvements at Rudder High School’s performing arts center (PAC) are approved at the last Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Financial services director Kevin Beesaw says the $355,000 dollar project, composed mostly of new lighting and sound systems, will put the Rudder PAC at the same level as the Bryan ISD PAC that is next to Stephen F. Austin middle school.

Funding comes from money remaining in the 2019 bond issue. Beesaw says after the Rudder PAC project, that fund will still have around $1.2 million dollars.

