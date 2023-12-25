Bryan ISD School Board Approves Repairs To Rudder High School’s Track After Learning About Shortcomings In The Original Construction

Bryan ISD school board members approve the first major repair to the track at Rudder High School.

Athletic director Janice Williamson says the reason for filling holes and resurfacing goes back to the original construction more than 15 years ago.

During the board’s December 11th meeting, Williamson said the track was built on existing soil instead of replacing the soil. While that saved money during the original construction, Williamson said that has contributed to the track’s current condition.

Williamson said the track is no longer safe, and last year the Rudder track team held meets at Davila Middle School.

Williamson says the company that was awarded the $135,000 dollar contract will guarantee the repairs for five years.

Funding will come from leftover money from Bryan ISD’s 2014 bond issue, which does not have restrictions that the state legislature placed on bond issues starting in 2019.

To replace the track, board members were given an unofficial quote of $1.3 million dollars. And the project would take one year to complete.

Click below to hear comments from the December 11, 2023 Bryan ISD school board meeting.