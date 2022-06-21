Bryan ISD School Board Approves Pay Raises For 2022-2023 School Year

Salaries for local educators are going up.

Bryan ISD school board members approved pay raises Monday night as recommended by administrators.

Eligible teachers, counselors, librarians, and registered nurses move up on the salary schedule plus another $1,500 dollars. Eligible auxiliary and paraprofessionals in BISD get an average three percent increase. Eligible BISD administrators and professional staff get an average two percent. Eligible BISD food service employees get a raise of two dollars per hour. And the BISD board voted earlier this year to give retention bonuses of two percent this September, one percent this December, and one percent next May.

The unanimous vote followed about one hour of discussion.

Board member Fran Duane, who made the motion to approve pay raises, did not agree with raising the starting teacher pay from $48,000 to $50,000 dollars when a teacher with ten years experience would earn $54,500.

Superintendent Ginger Carrabine told Duane that salary and staffing studies will be done. The superintendent also plans to create a committee of mostly teachers. And administrators are working to increase revenue through higher enrollment.

Board member Felicia Benford asked about recruiting BISD graduates to become teachers, which one of BISD’s school leadership directors, Brian Merrell, said was being studied.

Board president Mark McCall and board member David Stasny brought up the budget impact for the next school year and possibly beyond.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the June 20, 2022 Bryan ISD board meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the June 20, 2022 Bryan ISD board meeting.

Listen to “Bryan ISD school board approves salary increases for the 2022-2023 school year” on Spreaker.