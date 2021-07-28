Bryan ISD School Board Approves Design For Rudder High Expansion & Reschedules Groundbreaking For Intermediate School #3

The Bryan ISD school board at its July 19th meeting approved the design for the multimillion dollar expansion of Rudder High School.

Consulting architect Doug Caney listed seven components to the project. The list includes says adding 14 classrooms, adding two parking lots…one that will also be used as a band practice staging area and the other for CTE students…a new marquee, additional outdoor lighting, and removing portable buildings.

Caney says they are looking to finalize documents in late September to solicit construction bids, bring a construction contract to the board in November, construction to start in December, and open the addition in January of 2023…weather permitting.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials about the Rudder expansion during the July 19, 2021 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Since the board meeting, BISD announced a new date for the groundbreaking of the district’s third intermediate school. The event to mark construction of the first new BISD building since Rudder in 2008 will take place the morning of Friday, August 6 at 9 a.m. at the corner of Bonham Drive and Wilkes Road.

The Rudder expansion and the new intermediate school were part of the projects approved by voters in a bond election last November.

Click below for comments from Doug Caney during the July 19, 2021 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Listen to “Bryan ISD school board approves the design of the Rudder High School expansion project” on Spreaker.