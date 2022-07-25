Bryan ISD School Board Approves Annual Contract For Bryan Police School Resource Officers

There will be no change in the number of Bryan police officers in Bryan ISD buildings this coming school year working as school resource officers (SRO).

BISD board members at their last meeting unanimously approved a price increase of about $40,000 dollars to $902,000 dollars. Assistant superintendent Kevin Beesaw says that represents 75 percent of the city of Bryan’s expense. Beesaw said the cost share increase was part of a previous agreement, which the city delayed for a year due to the pandemic.

There is no change of the deployment of nine SRO’s and one sergeant. Two are assigned at Bryan High, two at Rudder, one covering Bryan Collegiate, the Mary Catherine Harris campus, and the disciplinary alternative education program (DAEP) building, one at each of the middle schools, one covering Rayburn intermediate and the eastside elementaries, and one covering Long and the westside elementaries.

Click here for comments from Kevin Beesaw during the July 18, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting:

