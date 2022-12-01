Bryan ISD Launches New Website And App

Bryan ISD launched a new website and app.

There was a preview during the November 14, 2022 BISD school board meeting.

Assistant communications director Matt Kennedy said visitors will be greeted on the home page with a video that takes up much of the home page that begins with lots of smiling children.

Kennedy also told the board that another goal of the new website is to recruit families to BISD.

During a discussion at the November 7 BISD board meeting, former member Fran Duane was among those concerned about teachers providing too much information online.

Board member Felicia Benford supported having teacher schedules online.

Superintendent Ginger Carrabine responded to the board concerns of teachers placing too much personal information online.

Carrabine also said that parents are desperate for communication about how to contact teachers and if tutorial assistance is available for their children.

Click below to hear comments from the November 7 and November 14, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meetings.