Bryan ISD Invites Parents And Their Children To The Inaugual “Parents As Partners” Event

Students in Bryan ISD and their parents are invited to spend Saturday morning (February 10) to learn more about substance abuse and using technology.

One of BISD’s school leadership directors, Crystal Goodman, says several community partners are participating in the first installment of the “Parents As Partners” series.

Goodman says pre-registration is not required for the event, which is Saturday from nine a.m. until noon at Stephen F. Austin middle school and Bryan ISD’s performing arts center.

Click below to hear Crystal Goodman’s visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Bryan ISD invites parents and their children to the district's first "Parents as Partners" event” on Spreaker.