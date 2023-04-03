Bryan ISD Education Foundation Adding A Second Signature Fundraising Event

A second signature fundraiser has been announced to benefit the Bryan ISD education foundation.

School board member Ruthie Waller during their March 27, 2023 meeting that an event called “Hometown Reunion” will be held August 19 at the new Legends events center at Midtown Park.

Waller says announced at this week’s meeting that the event will include a yet to be identified music star headliner.

Waller says the fundraiser, which will be open to the community, will include a yet to be identified “music star headliner”.

The event will also have a dinner, additional entertainment, and an auction.

The BISD foundation will continue its other signature fundraiser, the hall of honor banquet, by moving that from August to November 4.

Waller also shared what she described as “a real renewal” “that the BISD education foundation is energetically committed to the monetary support” of teachers and students.

Click below to hear comments from Ruthie Waller during the March 27, 2023 Bryan ISD school board meeting.