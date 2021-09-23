Bryan ISD Continues Recruiting For A Possible K-6 Virtual Academy

Governor Abbott recently signed legislation allowing public school districts to offer full time virtual classes.

Bryan ISD school board members during Monday’s meeting continued to explore what administrators call a virtual academy for kindergarten through sixth graders.

Five of the seven board members expressed a variety of opinions.

Associate superintendent Barbara Ybarra reported the parents of 171 students are interested in making the move.

Administrators told the board they are promoting the proposed online option to parents who live in the district but do not have their children enrolled in BISD.

Click HERE to read and download BISD’s invitation to parents of K-6 students who live in BISD to consider the proposed virtual academy.

Click HERE to read and download the presentation given during the September 20, 2021 BISD school board meeting.

Click below to hear comments during the September 20, 2021 BISD school board meeting from Barbara Ybarra and board members.

