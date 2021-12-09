Bryan ISD Administrators Recommend 2022-2023 Calendar To School Board Members

Next Monday (December 13), Bryan ISD school board members take action on the 2022-2023 calendar.

The calendar recommended by administrators has the support of 62 percent of parents and community members and more than 70 percent support of employees and students.

It includes six days where students are dismissed early. Board member Felicia Benford and BISD student services director Shannon McGehee addressed concerns from board member David Stasny about what gets accomplished on a short class day and what children will do after school.

For the first time, there is a student/staff holiday in October and protected teacher work days throughout the school year.

