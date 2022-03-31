Bryan is a finalist for a new manufacturing plant.

Representatives of the Brazos Valley economic development corporation met behind closed doors with Bryan ISD school board members to discuss what BVEDC communications manager Steve Fullhart said was “Operation Maple Leaf”.

Fullhart told WTAW News after meeting with board members that the unidentified company “is very actively considering our community (and) has been for a number of months now.”

Fullhart also says Bryan ISD “is a key component of that” and “I think it would be fair to say that we would not be bringing this to Bryan ISD if there was not a significant opportunity for us to score a victory in this project. And I think the BISD trustees know that as well.”

Following the executive session, no action was taken by BISD board members about possible economic incentives.

Bryan city councilman Bobby Gutierrez said on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs that “we’ve got a very, very, very good chance of this thing happening (and) coming to fruition.”

Gutierrez also said that representatives of a Canadian manufacturer said that the machine shop at Bryan ISD’s career and technical education center “is better than 90 percent of all machine shops in Canada.”

Click below for comments from Steve Fullhart and Bobby Gutierrez:

