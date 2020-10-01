Bryan High Football Cancels Next Two Football Games

Bryan High School has canceled October 8th’s football game against Montgomery Lake Creek, meaning the Vikings will now miss two games of their 10-game season schedule.

Bryan had already canceled this Thursday night’s tilt with College Park after members of the team were exposed to COVID-19.

Using contact tracing, BISD administrators chose to cancel the game against Lake Creek as well, with an eye at returning for the district opener against Harker Heights on October 16th.

The Vikings are 1-0 on the year after a 31-20 victory over Waller in the season-opener.