Bryan Firefighters Union Gets More Time To Negotiate A New Contract

The Bryan firefighters union is being given more time to negotiate a new contract.

City manager Kean Register tells WTAW News that the New Year’s Eve deadline was extended by 30 days after the union made the initial request.

The extension comes after Register rejected a proposal submitted on behalf of the union’s 145 members that would have paid off duty firefighters while conducting union business and eliminating the city’s no tolerance drug and alcohol policy while firefighters are at work.

WTAW News learned of the time extension after the city council heard from a public speaker during their December 13 meeting who is opposed to firefighter union activity.

Janice McBride was also opposed to the union’s large political campaign signs, which she said created a traffic hazard.

Click HERE to be directed to the Bryan firefighters union proposal that was rejected by the city manager.

Click below to hear comments from Janice McBride during the December 13, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.