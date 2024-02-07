Bryan Fire Department Nighttime Training Is Assisted By Community Supporters

Bryan firefighters conducting search and rescue training three nights this week is with the assistance of community supporters.

Firefighter Chris Lamb says the department thanks Habitat For Humanity for providing furniture to stage a home where the nighttime training is taking place.

Lamb says no fire will be set and no fire department vehicles will be running red light and siren.

The training is taking place between seven and 11 p.m. at a home on Maywood Drive, which is between South College and College Main and west of Hensel Park.

