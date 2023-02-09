Bryan Fire Chief Richard Giusti on WTAW

Bryan Fire Department Chief Richard Giusti visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Super Bowl party safety, fire safety preparation, Burn Awareness Week, a new health and wellness initiative for the department, his goals for the department, their relationship with College Station’s fire department, planning for a new fire station, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the Bryan Fire Department’s new health and wellness initiative as approved during the February 7, 2023 city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the contract for BFD’s new health and wellness initiative.

