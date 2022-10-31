Bryan Couple Arrested On Child Endangerment Charges And The Man Also Arrested For Firing A Rifle

Bryan police responding Saturday night to gunfire at a trailer park arrest a couple on charges of endangering their four children by the condition of their home.

The BPD arrest report stated a family member picked up the children before the arrests of 32 year old Justin Thomas Calhoun and 29 year old Dalys Weihausen.

The ages of the children were seven months, six years, 10 years, and 12 years old.

Calhoun was also charged with firing a rifle at a neighbor, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, public intoxication, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Regarding the child endangerment charges, the arrest report stated that two officers put on protective suits and respiratory masks before entering the single wide that was also occupied by two pit bulls and a corgi mix. That’s after they were overwhelmed by the smell of ammonia and dog feces. Inside, officers found rotting floors, numerous boxes and piles of clothing, and insects.

Calhoun was released from jail Monday after posting bonds totaling $45,000 dollars.

Weihausen was released from jail Sunday after posting bonds totaling $20,000 dollars.