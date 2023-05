Bryan Councilman Jared Salvato visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the future economic impact on the city, what he is hearing from his constituents, making Bryan more family-friendly, property taxes, Bryan ISD, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Listen to “Bryan Councilman Jared Salvato on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.