Bryan Council Finalizes Runoff For SMD 5 Seat

The runoff election for the Bryan city council single member district five (SMD 5) seat will take place December 8.

Voters living in SMD five can request a mail ballot through November 28.

There is one voting location for early voting and on election day. It is an office building located in SMD five on South Traditions Drive called the DesignSpark Innovation Center.

There is one week of early voting, from November 28 through December 3.

The general election produced about 2,900 votes in the district covering west Bryan…with Marca Ewers-Shurtleff and A.J. Renold advancing to the runoff.

Click HERE to read and download the election notice approved during the November 17, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.