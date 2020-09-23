Bryan Council Approves Change Orders And Learns About Construction Delays At New Midtown Park Ballfields

During a special meeting of the Bryan city council Tuesday afternoon, change orders were approved to replacing the Travis Field complex at Midtown Park.

There was no discussion before the unanimous votes adding $297,830 dollars, raising the total project price to $5,925,830 dollars.

$60,525 goes to installing backstop walls instead of netting behind home plates. The remainder of the change order is to replace the base soil where a new parking lot will be built, and to add lime to the soil where artificial turf will be installed.

Councilmen were also notified that the Travis Field complex won’t be finished until late March or early April. City staff contacted little league officials, and the little league season will start at Bryan’s regional athletic complex.

