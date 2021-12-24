Bryan/College Station Salvation Army Thanks Those Who Contributed To Record Holiday Giving

The Bryan/College Salvation Army thanks those who contributed to record holiday giving this year.

According to commanding officer Tim Israel, as of December 23 red kettle collections topped a record $201,000. The goal was $200,000.

While not setting a record, Israel said there was an increase in the number of volunteer hours ringing bells at more than 20 B/CS red kettle locations.

The Angel Tree gift program assisted a record 2,563 Brazos County children. Those children come from 1,041 families, which is one family above this year’s goal.

Click below for comments from Tim Israel, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

Listen to “Bryan/College Station Salvation Army thanks those who contributed to record giving during this year's holiday campaign” on Spreaker.

News release from the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army in Bryan/College Station’s Red Kettle and Angel Tree programs received a record-breaking amount of support this year. The community provided more gifts and made more financial contributions to the red kettle than ever before. The Salvation Army would like to thank everyone who volunteered, donated and took part in the success of the Red Kettle and Angel Tree. These outstanding results allow The Salvation Army in Bryan/College Station to serve a record number of people during the Christmas season and the coming months. Any additional funds raised on December 24th or through the end of the year will help to support our New Pathway of Hope initiative.

Pathway of Hope (PWOH) is a social services initiative, which focuses on breaking the cycle of generational of poverty and homelessness. This program provides a holistic approach which includes spiritual guidance along with strength-based case management that lasts for up to two years. While being enrolled in PWOH, clients can receive services such as job training, childcare and education, housing assistance and community referrals. This program is life changing for families who are willing participants in their own success toward a positive change. There are great incentives in this program that are currently being utilized by enrolled families. If a family is committed and ready to change then they should take the first step in reaching out to start their PWOH journey.

For more information about the Pathway of Hope program, please visit, www.salvationarmybcs.org or call the main office at 979-361-0618 Monday – Thursday 9 am – 4 pm and Fridays 9 am – 2 pm.