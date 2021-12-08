Bryan/College Station Salvation Army Releases Results Of The Mayor’s Red Kettle Ring Off

Last Saturday’s Bryan/College Station Salvation Army mayor’s red kettle ring off generated more than $14,000 dollars.

News release from the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army:

This past Saturday’s 15th Annual Mayor Ring Off was another great success for The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station. Mayor Nelson and Mayor Mooney went head-to-head on Saturday, December 4, 2021 to ring for one hour at their designated Walmart within their city to raise the most Red Kettle funds. Generous citizens of each city placed their donations in-person and online to show their support toward fellow neighbors and their favorite mayor.

“This is annually one of our largest days of fundraising for our Red Kettle Season to help raise critical funds for all we do at The Salvation Army,” said Captain Timothy Israel. Both mayors participate each year hoping their city will win, but have the ultimate goal to help support The Salvation Army’s mission to serve the community. The donations collected during the mayorial challenge stay local and go toward year-round programs that assist the citizens across Brazos County.

After counting what was raised in the kettles in addition to the online donations made in honor of both mayors, the totals of the 15th Annual Mayor Ring Off are in. Mayor Nelson of Bryan collected $4,417.08 while Mayor Mooney collected $2,636.24, making this year’s winner for the 14th year in a row the City of Bryan. For 2021, the mayors brought in a total of $7,053.32. Furthermore, The Salvation Army’s Matching Sponsor, Slovacek Foods, LP, generously doubled the donations of each mayor this past Saturday; raising the grand total of donations to $14,106.64.

The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station would like to thank everyone who participated at the kettle stands, behind the scenes, and those who contributed donations. Donations to the Red Kettle Campaign can still be made at kettles near you around the area as well as online through December 24th. Volunteers are still needed during that time as well. Those interested can go to www.salvationarmybcs.org to donate or to sign up to volunteer.