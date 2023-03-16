Bryan & College Station Police Make Arrests Following Hit And Run Crashes

A Brenham man was arrested by Bryan police Monday night on charges related to a hit and run crash. The driver and a passenger in the other car were taken to the hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries. The driver, who is eight months pregnant, told officers that she tried to stop to avoid the collision on Highway 21 at West 17th…which is between Texas and MLK. The BPD arrest report stated that the hit and run driver ran away and showed up two and a half hours later at the police department. 19 year old Devonte Chapel, who was joined by his mother, told officers he ran away without checking those in the other car because he was afraid. Chapel is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $12,000 dollars.

College Station police make an arrest this week from a hit and run crash involving an injury that took place two months ago. 26 year old Marvin Hernandez-Hernandez is also being held for immigration authorities. The crash on Texas near Holleman January 25 involved two other vehicles. The driver and passenger of one of those vehicles went to the hospital the following day for treatment of their injuries. According to the CSPD arrest report, Hernandez said he drove away because he was scared. A witness to the crash, who provided the license plate, told officers he followed Hernandez until it looked like Hernandez was going to purposefully back into his vehicle. Bond on the hit and run charge was set at $15,000 dollars.