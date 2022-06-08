Bryan/College Station Legal Community Invites Everyone To The Return Of The “Atticus Finch Day” Program

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Bryan/College Station legal community invites the public to share the annual recognition of the Atticus Finch character from the novel “To Kill A Mockingbird”.

Local attorney Shane Phelps says the gathering is really important to get together face to face following the pandemic.

The speakers are the executive director of the Texas association representing prosecutors will talk about why we need defense attorneys, and one of the most famous defense attorneys in the United States will talk about why we need prosecutors.

Those who attend Friday morning’s program, which starts at 11:30 in the Brazos County administration building, are invited to wear seersucker attire.

Click below for comments from Shane Phelps, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

