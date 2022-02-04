Bryan/College Station ISD Superintendents Plug New Workforce Training Programs During The Chamber’s Economic Outlook Conference

The recent Bryan/College Station economic outlook conference gave an opportunity for local school administrators to share new programs that will be starting next fall.

Bryan ISD interim superintendent Ginger Carrabine says a four year biomedical sciences program will be starting at Rudder and Bryan High Schools. Partners are FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, The Texas A&M center for therapeutics manufacturing, Texas A&M, and Blinn College.

College Station ISD superintendent Mike Martindale brought up changes in CSISD’s career and technology department, which includes future construction of a new building approved by voters last November. Martindale also brought up student recruiting is underway for next year at College View High School, which will begin three new academies. That includes a career and industry academy that adds hotel and resort management, facilities engineering technology, and digital arts to an existing firefighting program.

The new workforce training programs were part of the superintendent’s annual updates at the chamber conference.

